Changes to visiting times at UHG and Merlin Park

🚨🎉🚨 Win 🚨🎉🚨

The Pieta Wren Run takes place this St. Stephen’s Day and to celebrate we are giving away 3 sets of Merchandise – Hat, Jacket & Jersey to 3 separate winners.

To Win simply comment "Wren Run" below!

Due to current circumstances, Pieta Wren Run will again be going virtual!

We are asking the public to either walk, jog or run your own 3km or 6km route this St. Stephen’s Day. Our partners Coillte have over 260 beautiful forest trails nationally which are perfect for you to complete your own Pieta Wren Run.

We’ve waived our registration fees for 2021. If you’d like to make a donation or register to fundraise for Pieta, go to pietawrenrun.ie or any of our social media pages (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter & LinkedIn).

100% of proceeds are going to Pieta!

So get online, register or donate now and join us this year for the Pieta Wren Run.

We’ve got an incredible range of merchandise from O Neills with jackets, bobble hats, jerseys & snoods for sale with all profits going to Pieta.

For info go to Pietawrenrun.ie.

#Pietawrenrun #wrenrun