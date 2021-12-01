Changes to visiting times at UHG and Merlin Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Saolta Hospital Group has announced changes to visiting times at UHG and Merlin Park.

Following a review, visiting will now be permitted between 2pm and 3pm, and between 6pm and 7pm.

Access to visitors remains limited to one person per patient each day.

All visitors will also be asked to produce their EU Digital Covid Cert or HSE Covid-19 vaccination record.

