Local senator says proposed changes to sex education “huge step in right direction”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local Green Party Senator Pauline O’ Reilly says proposed changes to sex education at Junior Cert level are a “huge step in the right direction”.

The changes would see topics like consent, explicit sexual images and pornography added to the cirriculum.

Senator O’ Reilly says the reality is young teenagers are being exposed to content online and proper education is critical.

And she says these draft proposals are as a result of direct consultation with teachers, parents and young people themselves.