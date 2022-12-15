Changes announced to appointment of Údarás na Gaeltachta board

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Changes have been announced to how the board of the Gaeltacht developmet authority – Údarás na Gaeltachta – is appointed.

The changes, set to be introduced in 2025, will increase the board to 16 members instead of the current 12.

10 will be elected on behalf of Gaeltacht areas – including 3 from Galway – while the remaining 6 positions will be appointed in a public competition.

It’s also planned that all candidates must have achieved at least a B2 in Irish, through the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages.