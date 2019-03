Galway Bay fm newsroom- Chancellor of the University of Oxford in the UK and former Secretary of State for the Environment will officially launch a new archive at NUI Galway tomorrow.

Lord Chris Patten of Barnes was Chairperson of the Independent Commission on Policing for Northern Ireland in 1998, of which Maurice Hayes was a member.

He will officially open the Maurice Hayes Archive at NUIG tomorrow.

Photo credit: Caroline Forbes