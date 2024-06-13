13 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Chambers now chasing Mullooly in Midlands North West count after big transfer boost

Share story:
Chambers now chasing Mullooly in Midlands North West count after big transfer boost

Midlands North West candidate Lisa Chambers is now chasing Ciaran Mullooly after benefitting from 9,000 transfers from Fianna Fáil colleague Niall Blaney

The Independent Ireland candidate remains in pole position to win the final seat, and it’s expected Luke Ming Flanagan will get the first, followed by Nina Carberry, Maria Walsh and Barry Cowen.

The 18th count is underway now, which involves the distribution of sitting MEP Sinn Féin’s Chris McManus’ 36,157 votes after he was eliminated.

Midlands-North-West, Count 17:

Blaney (FF) eliminated on Count 16 sees 34,074 votes transferred:

Flanagan* (IND): 106,461 [+2808]

Carberry (FG): 86,268 [+4,182]

Cowen (FF): 84,965 [+6,124]

Walsh* (FG): 84,935 [+1,875]

Mullooly (INDIRL): 71,933 [+826]

Chambers (FF): 59,664 [+9,016]

Tóibín (AON): 55,399 [+868]

Gildernew (SF): 54,103 [+974]

MacManus (SF): 36,157 [+922]

Share story:

Ciarán Mullooly cautiously optimistic over outcome of Midlands North West count

Midlands North West candidate Ciarán Mullooly says he is cautiously optimistic regarding his position in the counts for the European elections. He is now...

City Councillor calls for ban on sharing images of road traffic accidents

A city councillor has labelled the practice of taking and sharing pictures of road traffic incidents as ‘grotesque’. Labour Councillor Níall ...

Dáil hears funding levels for Cancer Centre in Ballinsloe are 'shameful'

Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane has described the level of funding being provided to the Cancer Centre in Ballinasloe as ‘shameful’. East G...

€140,000 for flood works at Clonfert and Craughwell

Just under €140,000 in funding has been approved for Minor Flood Mitigation Works in Clonfert and Craughwell. Applications were submitted by Galway Coun...