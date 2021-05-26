Chamber welcomes planning go ahead for 300 million euro mini town adjacent to city’s Ceannt Station

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 300 million euro mini town on lands adjacent to Ceannt Station would deliver crucial progress towards the sustainable regeneration of Galway city.

That’s according to Galway Chamber of Commerce which says the ambitious plan will significantly revitalise the city centre, providing job opportunities and an attractive location for investment.

It comes as Galway City Council planners have approved the Augustine Hill scheme which is led by Galway developer Gerry Barrett and financed by Summix Capital.

The scheme is to be located on an eight-acre site adjacent to Ceannt Station and will include 229 apartments, a 130-bed hotel, a six-screen cinema, restaurants, retail and a craft food market distributed across 11 new and fully pedestrianised streets and four large public spaces.

City planners have now backed the majority of the application subject to an extensive list of 53 conditions.

One states the period during which the development is to be carried out is 10 years.

The developer is to pay Galway City Council over €4 million before the commencement of works in accordance with the Development Contribution Scheme.

Permission has been refused for a number of residential towers at Block 9 due to excessive height, scale and massing.

