Chamber of Commerce President says proposed wind farm can be a game changer

The proposed wind farm off the west Connemara coast can be a game changer in the area according to Chamber of Commerce President and businessman, John Sweeney.

Mr. Sweeney said the project would be a vital national addition to power security and a major boost for the west Connemara community.

The proposed Wind Farm in the vicinity of the Sceirde Rocks in the Atlantic west of Carna would be the first offshore development of its kind all along the west coast.

Connemara Chamber of Commerce President, John Sweeney, says the proposed wind farm enables the region to play a valuable and vital role in Ireland’s strategy to lessen harmful emissions into the atmosphere.

It will also help to build our own national energy security, Mr Sweeney said.

Commenting after meetings involving the Corio company – the Sceirde developers – this week, Mr Sweeny said that indications of a community support fund associated with the Sceirde project and possibly reaching over €50m. over 15 years, can be a massive game changer in the area.

He also told company representatives that he hoped Rosaveal Harbour would be one of their key onshore bases and that Connemara people would be given every opportunity to benefit from the work.

He said the company needs to work closely with the community and that every effort would be made to avoid conflict.