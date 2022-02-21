Chamber launches campaign in bid to boost employment in Galway tourism sector

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Chamber has launched a campaign in a bid to give employment in the local tourism sector a boost.

‘Why Work West’ is being launched on the back of a report which found a third of tourism businesses who are experiencing difficulties in recruiting and retaining staff may have to close if the shortages in the market are not resolved.

79% of such firms also said they may have to reduce their capacity or trading hours, if they are unable to find the right skills, according to the research conducted by Fáilte Ireland.

With nearly 40,000 vacancies in the tourism sector across the country, the new campaign will aim to assist businesses who could be impacted by this issue and is supported by Galway City Council and the Chamber’s Tourism Committee.

Chair of the Galway Chamber Tourism Committee Eveanna Ryan says Galway has a job for every candidate, regardless of skillset or level of experience…