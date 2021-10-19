Challenges as UHG faces overcrowding and Covid outbreak

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 52 patients are waiting on trolleys or along wards at UHG today – making it the second most overcrowded hospital nationwide.

21 patients are also waiting at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

The overcrowding comes as UHG is also managing an outbreak of COVID-19 on two wards.

As a result of the ongoing pressures and lack of bed capacity, a number of elective procedures are being postponed.

The public is being urged to contact their GP or the Westdoc GP Out of Hours service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.

Chris Kane is General Manager at the GUH group -she told Galway Talks it’s an extremely challenging period…

