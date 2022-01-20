Chairperson of Galway City Vintners hopeful the majority of restrictions affecting hospitality sector will be removed by March.

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

The Chairperson of the Galway City Vintners says he’s hopeful that the majority of restrictions affecting the hospitality sector will be removed by March.

NPHET has been meeting to make a series of recommendations to Government for exiting restrictions.

It’s expected the curfew on hospitality will be lifted as early as next week, full capacity sports grounds will be allowed along with increased capacity at live events; while a roadmap for the return to the office is also due.

An easing of Covid restrictions will happen ‘within days’ according to the Public Expenditure Minister.

Johnny Duggan of Taylor’s Bar Galway who is also Chair of the Galway City Vintners Federation says publicans want to get back to normal trading as soon as possible.