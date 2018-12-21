Current track
Chairperson of Galway 2020 resigns from role

Written by on 21 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Chairperson of the Board of Galway 2020 has decided to resign from the role.

Aideen McGinley says she feels that as Galway 2020 moves to a new delivery phase, a new chairperson with different skills would be best placed to move it forward.

She will remain in her role as Chair until a new appointment is made and will then support the project as a strategic advisor to the board.

Galway 2020 has also announced three new appointments.

For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…

