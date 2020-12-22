Chair of Forum Connemara elected to European body on rural development

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chair of Forum Connemara Terry Keenan has been elected to the governing council of the European LEADER Association for Rural Development.

ELARD is an international non-profit association set up to improve the quality of life in rural areas and to maintain populations through sustainable local development.

It comprises local development companies from 26 EU countries, which actively implement LEADER methodology.

LEADER is an EU initiative which provides funding to promote community-led development to support and revitalise rural areas.