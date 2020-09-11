Chair of city policing committee appeals to the public to report all anti-social behaviour

The Chairperson of the Galway city joint policing committee is appealing to the public to report all incidents of anti-social behaviour.

Labour Party City Councillor Niall McNelis says people should contact Gardai regarding all incidents of anti-social behaviour and ask for the Garda’s name so the report will be logged.

His call comes as a single parent with two autistic children has revealed her ongoing struggle with the issue in her local authority home.

Anna told Galway Talks this week she does not feel safe in her home and efforts to secure support from Gardai have not yielded any action to date.

Councillor McNelis met with Senior Gardai yesterday following Anna’s interview.

He says the situation has been made worse because until now there was only one person answering the phones at Mill Street Garda station but steps have now been taken to re-route all calls to the regional headquarters at Renmore.

Councillor McNelis says Senior Gardai have assured him that they will follow-up on all reports of disturbances.

Meanwhile, the Galway Policing JPC and Senior Gardai will hold a special meeting next Thursday to address the ongoing issue of anti-social behaviour.

Councillor McNelis says Gardai are seeking additional measures to tackle the problem, such as closing lane ways in parts of the city.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…