Chair of An Bord Pleanála urged to meet Galway Oireachtas members over latest deferral of decision on ring road proposal

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD has written to An Bord Pleanála and will request the Chairperson meets with Oireachtas members to discuss the reason behind the latest deferral of the long awaited decision on the Galway city ring road proposal.

The higher planning authority was due to issue its decision on the controversial project on Friday, having already pushed out the decision date on numerous occasions.

The proposal was first lodged in October 2018 and also involved a lengthy oral hearing.

The file has been under the review of the board since July and a revised target date has yet to be defined.

The plans are expected to impact 500 landowners, 44 houses and 11 businesses.

Independent TD Noel Grealish says the repeated delays are unfair to the impacted landowners, the business community and to road users who face traffic congestion on a daily basis.

He told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks An Bord Pleanála needs to provide clarity on the ongoing deferrals…