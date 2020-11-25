Cervical Check campaigner leads tributes following death of Oranmore woman Patricia Carrick

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tributes have been paid following the death of an Oranmore woman who was one of those impacted by the negligent reading of a smear test.

Patricia Carrick died peacefully at her family home in the early hours of today.

She was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year and underwent treatment, but suffered a relapse in February.

Earlier this month, the HSE and MedLab Pathology Ltd apologised to Mrs. Carrick in the High Court over the negligent reading of a smear test in 2016, and for the consequences and distress caused.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin also offered a formal apology to Patricia Carrick and her husband Damien, as well as their four children.

Cervical Check campaigner Vicky Phelan told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that Patricia has fought a long battle and can now rest in peace.