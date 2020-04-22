Certainty at Galway Hospice following government investment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CEO of Galway Hospice says this week’s investment by government provides certainty to the organisation, at a time when fundraising income has substantially declined.

Galway Hospice is to share in a 10.7 million euro investment by the Government, in voluntary Irish hospices.

It’s understood the additional resources are being allocated to such facilities, to close the funding gap which had developed between voluntary sector hospices, and other hospices in Ireland.

CEO of Galway Hospice Mary Nash says fundraising targets have grown substantially, with a target of 1.8 million euro in 2014 and a target of 2.8 million having been initially set for this year.

She says fundraising has taken a major hit since the coronavirus crisis, however, costs continue to go up, due to the growing demands on the service.

Mary Nash told Galway Talks, the investment has provided certainty at a time when services were in jeopardy…