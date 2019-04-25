Ceremony to mark the restoration of ‘Dumhach na Leanbh’ in Inverin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – This evening sees the culmination of a year long project to restore and protect an old burial ground by the seashore in Indreabhán in Connemara

A restoration project was undertaken by Cumann Forbartha Chois Fharraige, in order to protect the cillin from further coastal erosion.

Known locally as ‘Dumhach na Leanbh’ it’s situated in the townland of An Teach Mór, Indreabhán, not far from the Poitín Stil and is thought to date back to pre famine times.

This evening at 7.30 outdoor Mass will be concelebrated at the restored cillín by two priests native to the locality, an tAthair Stiofán Ó Donachadha and an tAthair Máirtín Ó Conaire.

Over €5,000 was collected locally for the project, some of it coming from relatives in America and more of it raised through a ‘Go Fund Me’ campaign.

Údarás na Gaeltachta provided some funding towards the project which allowed the sub committee to erect a new bilingual monument carved in local granite, which explains to visitors the significance of ‘Dumhach na Leanbh’.