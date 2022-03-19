Ceremony of Remembrance and Reflection to be held in Eyre Square tomorrow

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Ceremony will be held in Eyre Square at 11:30am tomorrow morning as part of a national day of Remembrance and Reflection.

This an opportunity for the nation to pause and reflect to remember all those who lost their lives during the pandemic, and to pay tribute to everyone who contributed to what was faced and for those who still are facing the challenges today.

Mayor of the City of Galway, Cllr. Colette Connolly will speak at the ceremony where a wreath will be laid in memory of those who died and who has been bereaved during the pandemic.

This will be followed by local poet Gerry Hanberry who will read his poem Tribetown and laments will be sung by Ceara Conway.

The ceremony will acknowledge and recognise the pivotal role and the contribution of the Galway City Community Call Forum to the Covid-19 response in Galway City.