Ceremony for unveiling all-inclusive remembrance seating area in Terryland Forest Park tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A ceremony to unveil an all-inclusive Community Remembrance seating area in Terryland Forest Park is taking place tomorrow.

It has been installed in the Sandyvale area and is a collaboration between Ability West, Galway City Local Community Development Committee and Galway City Council.

The picnic area includes wheelchair accessible benches and an engraved stone, which pays tribute to those who died during the COVID-19 pandemic

Tomorrow’s ceremony will take place at 11:30AM in the Sandyvale area of the park.