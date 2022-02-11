Ceremony at Renmore Barracks to celebrate centenary of handover to Irish state

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special ceremony will take place at Renmore Barracks on Sunday to commemorate 100 years since the facility was handed over to the Irish Free State.

To mark the centenary, An Céad Cathlán Coisithe – the 1st Infantry Battalion – will host a ceremonial event and family open day at Dún Uí Mhaoilíosa.

On Sunday, there’ll be a ceremonial parade march, along with displays of weapons, vehicles and information hubs – and the public will be able to engage with Defence Forces personnel.

The barracks were constructed in 1881 and were famously home to the Connaught Rangers – who saw service in India, the Boer War, the Western Front and Gallipoli.

It was handed over by British forces to the Irish Free State in February 1922 – and in 1952 was renamed Dún Uí Mhaoilíosa after republican Liam Mellows.

The handover centenary event will take place at the barracks on Sunday afternoon shortly after mid-day.