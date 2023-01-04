CEO of Saolta Group admits situation at UHG “extremely difficult”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CEO of the Saolta Hospital Group has admitted the situation at UHG is “extremely difficult”.

It comes amid unprecedented overcrowding at hospitals nationwide – with experts warning the system is at “breaking point”.

Tony Canavan says typically over Christmas, there would be a lull period – but it hasn’t happened this year, and admissions are accelerating in recent days.

The situation has impacted on elective procedures, with the bare minimum being carried out over the past week.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Tony Canavan says staff are doing all they can with the infrastructure and resources they have available.