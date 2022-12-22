CEO of Peter McVerry Trust says new office in Tuam will allow the charity to ramp up its services for the homeless in the West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The newly opened Peter McVerry Trust Western Regional Office in Tuam will allow the charity to ramp up its services and expand its delivery of housing for the region

That’s according to CEO Pat Doyle, speaking at the opening ceremony today at the prmises at the N17 Business Park, which was performed by Junior Minister and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte

The Trust supported 176 people experiencing homelessness across its services in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon this year

Our reporter Kevin Dwyer attended today’s opening, and sent us this report from Tuam,