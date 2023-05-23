CEO of HSE to address trade union conference in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CEO of the HSE, Bernard Gloster is to address a conference in Galway city this week

Trade union Fórsa is to host two divisional conferences in the city from tomorrow (wed may 24)

Fórsa’s Health and Welfare divisional conference will take place at the Clayton Hotel in Ballybrit

On the same dates, Fórsa’s Civil Service divisional conference will take place at the Galmont Hotel.

Forsa represents more than 30 thousand health and welfare workers, from health and social care professionals to clerical and admin staff.

Many of them will gather at the two-day Health and Welfare conference at the Clayton Hotel to discuss a broad range of issues affecting the sector.

Key issues include the recruitment and retention of staff and burnout among health professionals.

The conference will also be addressed by CEO of the HSE, Bernard Gloster.

Meanwhile, there’ll also be key talking points over two days at the Civil Service conference.

Forsa represents 30 thousand workers in the sector.

Among the issues will be remote and blended working, and concerns over access to the Workplace Relations Commission for civil servants.