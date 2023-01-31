CEO of Galway Chamber takes aim at social media “celebrations” over quashing of Ring Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CEO of Galway Chamber says he was angered to see some of the “celebrations” on social media over the technical quashing of the Galway Ring Road.

It follows final orders issued in the High Court this week in judicial review actions taken against the granting of permission.

The green light from An Bord Pleanala was quashed, because it failed to take into account the Government’s newest Climate Action Plan.

A planning application for the €600m project will now have to be reconsidered by the planning body – though it will not be going fully back to the drawing board.

It’s not known how long the process might take or when we might expect a final answer.

Speaking to Galway Talks, CEO of Galway Chamber Kenny Deery said there’s little reason for celebration.