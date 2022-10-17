CEO of Galway Chamber says “mountains must be moved” to get Ring Road back on track

GBFM Newsroom – The CEO of Galway Chamber says “mountains must be moved” to get the Galway City Ring Road back on track.

It’s after An Bord Pleanala confirmed on Friday that the planning permission granted in November is to be quashed on environmental grounds.

Kenny Deery says there’s immense frustration and annoyance among the business community at the development.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he said this is a vital project for the future development of Galway – including continued investment from major multinationals.