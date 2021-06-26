Centenary commemoration marking death of IRA Captain to take place in Athenry tomorrow

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A centenary commemoration marking the death of an IRA Captain will take place in Athenry tomorrow.

Athenry Sinn Fein will hold a special ceremony in memory of IRA Captain William Freeney from Derrydonnell who died on active service in Athenry in June 1921.

Local Sinn Fein party member Louis O’Hara will lead the proceedings, while the main oration will be given by Galway West TD Mairead Farrell.

The event takes place at 3 o’clock tomorrow afternoon in Teampall Geal Cemetery, Derrydonnell, Athenry.