Census records 89 families in emergency accommodation in Galway on one day

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A one day census carried out by COPE Galway in recent weeks recorded almost 90 families in emergency accommodation in the city and county.

The census was conducted by COPE Galway between the 14th and 15th of this month.

It recorded 174 households in emergency accommodation comprising 89 families including 223 children and 85 single people and couples.

The census shows that figures have more than trebled since the organisation first conducted this type of census in March 2015 – when 51 households were reported.

The charity also recorded that 11 households described as being ‘hidden homeless’ -were also in contact with COPE Galway during the 24 hours census.

13 people were sleeping rough on the night it was conducted.

Martin O’Connor of COPE Galway’s say these figures are concerning and a “redoubling of efforts” is needed.