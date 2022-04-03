Ireland to come together and be counted

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Census 2022 takes place tonight, with every individual present in Ireland legally required to have their information entered onto a census form. The Central Statistics Office (CSO) is asking everyone to ensure their information is recorded accurately. There is a range of resources available on census.ie to help.

Over the past month a team of over 5,000 enumerators have delivered in excess of 2 million census forms to practically every home in Ireland. There may be a small number of homes who have not yet received a census form. If you have not received your form, please make contact with the CSO as soon as possible, to ensure you fulfil your legal obligations.

Eileen Murphy, Head of Census Administration, thanked people for their support of the census. “Right across Ireland in every community big and small, there has been tremendous support for Census 2022. This is a truly unique experience in which the entire country comes together tonight to be counted. This will build a detailed account of our collective experience as a society in 2022 and participation in the census should be a source of pride.

“Everyone present in Ireland must be included on a census form. This is a legal requirement. Your information must be recorded where you sleep. This includes everyone in places such as hotels, hospitals, prisons, student accommodation and even ships. No matter where you are, you must participate in Census 2022.

“There are 11 questions specific to each household and a maximum of 33 questions specific to each individual in the household. For the average family, it should take no more than 20-30 minutes to complete.”

Information about how to complete the Census form including accessibility supports is available on census.ie. The CSO will be operating a helpline today from 11am to 6pm on 0818 2022 04.