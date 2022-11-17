Land to be secured for new cemetery in Claregalway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Land is finally set to be secured for a new cemetery in Claregalway after a search spanning several years.

Galway County Council has now published its intention to purchase a site at Cregboy, near Whoriskey Refrigeration which will require a new road to be built.

Plans for the proposed development will be available to view at County Hall from Monday – while public submissions can be made until January 10th.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Galway West TD Noel Grealish says securing a new site has been a long time coming.