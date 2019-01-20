Celebrations to take place across city to mark 100th anniversary of first Dail

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Celebrations are to take place across the city tomorrow to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the First Dáil. (21/1)

The first Dáil met on the 21st of January 1919 in the Round Room of the Mansion House in Dublin.

It was there that Dáil Members adopted the Constitution and read out the Declaration of Independence.

A parade will take place in the city tomorrow to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the first Dáil.

The event, hosted by An Taibhdhearc, the national Irish language theatre, will commence at Middle Street at 2.50 pm.

It’ll include actors playing Teachtaí Dála and members of the Tulla Pipe Band from Clare and will be followed by a re-enactment of the first Dáil meeting in front of the Tower at Eyre Square Shopping centre.

An Taibhdhearc will also hold a free event at the theatre at 5:30pm with an address by Professor Gearóid Ó Tuathaigh.

Meanwhile Galway Council of Trade Unions will hold a special commemorative discussion to mark the occasion at the Mechanics Institute, Middle Street at 8pm alongside historians including Padraig Yeates.

Finally, Galway County Council will host two lectures at the Council Chamber on Prospect Hill from 1pm to 3pm to mark the event.