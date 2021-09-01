CEIST Chair says too early to say how many secondary schools will operate in Tuam in future

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chairperson of the Catholic Education and Irish Schools Trust says it’s too early to say how many secondary schools will operate in the town of Tuam in the future.

A summary report on the future of Catholic second level education in Tuam will be released later this month.

Boards of Management, staff, students and parents at the town’s three post primary schools, St. Jarlath’s College, Presentation College and Scoil Bhríde, have been taking part in a 5 month consultation process with the schools patrons.

Over 3000 parents and guardians of children who currently attend the 21 primary schools in the catchment area were also invited to give their perspective.

A second round of consultaton will take place in October before school patrons identify a way forward.

Chairperson of the Board of Directors CEIST Bernard Keeley says given the feedback so far, it’s too soon to say if the process will lead to a reduction in the number of secondary schools in the town.

