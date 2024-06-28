Ceannt Station redevelopment still on track despite discovery of protected species nesting

Share story:

Irish Rail has confirmed that works on the redevelopment of Ceannt Station are still on track despite the discovery of a protected species of birds nesting in the roof.

Eggs are present in nests of Herring Gulls on the roof of the train hall, which are preventing some of the construction works from being carried out.

Due to the discovery, Irish Rail and contractor, BAM Ireland, have revised the project programme and works are ongoing elsewhere to ensure no obstruction to the timeline.

That includes the demolition of old toilet blocks and drainage installation works within the train hall.

An ecologist is coming to site on a weekly basis to examine the nest sites and, as soon as they are empty, the team will continue with the roof works.

Irish Rail says it is still on track to complete the works within the original 30-month contract period, in mid-2026.