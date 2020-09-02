Ceann Comhairle launches blistering attack on golf dinner in Clifden

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Ceann Comhairle has launched a blistering attack on those who attended last month’s golf dinner in Clifden, saying it’s damaged public confidence in the Dáil.

Opening this afternoon’s sitting of the Dáil, Sean O’Fearghail criticised the attendees, saying there were serious public health breaches and intelligent people made a decision which was fundamentally wrong.

The only Galway TD to attend was Galway West Independent Deputy Noel Grealish, who co-signed the invitation to the event in the Station House Hotel in the town

Sean O’Fearghail confirmed the golfing society was never formally established by the Houses of the Oireachtas, and has never received any funding.

