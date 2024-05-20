Call for ‘fast-tracking’ of community CCTV grants to tackle anti-social behavior and dumping across Galway

There’s a call for community CCTV grants to be ‘fast-tracked’ to urgently tackle anti-social behavior and illegal dumping across Galway.

Government has announced €1m for the development of council led CCTV schemes in specific communities.

Applications are now open – and Councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn says they need to be submitted and approved as quickly as possible.

The Athenry/Oranmore councillor says the grant could also cover the upgrade of out-of-date existing systems.