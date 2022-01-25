CCTV and drones could be used to target illegal dumping in Galway

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

Galway County and City Councils could soon be given the power to use CCTV and drones to catch and prosecute illegal dumpers.

Fianna Fáil is introducing a bill in the Seanad today to address the problem.

The party says illegal dumping is costing councils right across the country around a hundred million euro a year.

The bill if successful would give all local authorities additional powers to target those identified as breaking the law.

But Liam Herrick, Director of the Irish Council of Civil Liberties, says they’ve already seen what happens when local authorities use the technology incorrectly.