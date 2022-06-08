CCPC approves acquisition of Joyce’s supermarkets in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tesco Ireland has moved to welcome the decision by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to approve its acquisition of the Joyce’s chain of supermarkets in Galway.

Working with the Joyce family, Tesco says it will now move forward to complete the transaction.

In a statement, Tesco says it will now move forward to complete the transaction and thereafter begin the process to rebrand and redesign the Joyce’s supermarkets as Tesco stores on a phased basis.

During this period it adds that employees from Joyce’s stores will be welcomed to the Tesco team.

A condition of the approval from the CCPC is that Tesco divests the Joyce’s supermarket in Oranmore.

Tesco says it will comply with this condition ensuring employees are best supported during the transition.

As the retail giant celebrates 25 years of Tesco in Ireland, it says the approval of the acquisition is an exciting opportunity to continue to grow the business for the future; bringing a broad range of products and services to the customers and communities of Galway city and county.