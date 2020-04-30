Catholic marriages down by 5 per cent in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Catholic marriages in Galway fell by 5 per cent in 2019 compared to the previous year.

Over 11 hundred marriages were celebrated in Galway city and county last year – with 541 catholic ceremonies.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office show 813 opposite sex couples celebrated their wedding in the county in 2019, while a further 257 tied the knot in the city.

The data shows 11 same sex marriages were celebrated in the city, while a further 24 were held in the county.

The amount of catholic marriages in Galway fell from 54 per cent in 2018 to 49 per cent in 2019.

It’s in line with the rest of the country as the number of catholic ceremonies nationwide fell from over 10-thousand in 2018 to 8,864 in 2019,

There were 20,913 marriages registered last year and almost 14 per cent of those were held in August – making it the most popular month to tie the knot last year.

The CSO says it’s likely that Covid-19 will affect this year’s figures.