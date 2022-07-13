Catherine Corless says the signing of a bill allowing the excavation of the Tuam Mother and Baby home ends an 8 year campaign

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Catherine Corless says the signing of a bill allowing the excavation of the former Mother and Baby home in Tuam is the end of an 8 year campaign, but says time is of the essence for the next step.

President Michael D Higgins signed the Institutional Burials Bill 2022 this morning, which allows the children’s remains found at the site to be recovered, analysed and finally given a formal burial.

The legislation is finally being enacted five years after test excavations were carried out in November 2016.

They were undertaken following extensive research by local historian Catherine Corless, which led to the discovery of the remains in the unmarked graves.

Catherine has been speaking to FYI Galway reporter Aisling Bolton-Dowling and while she is delighted at this development stresses that time remains of the essence with the next stage of the journey