Catherine Corless says Commission of Investigation “pointless” after revelation testimonies excluded

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Commission of Investigation’s report into mother and baby homes has been described as a ‘pointless exercise’, after it emerged that the testimony of hundreds of people wasn’t included.

Commission member Mary Daly told a seminar in the UK earlier this week that some evidence was not considered when finalising the report as it did not meet a legal standard of evidence.

The Taoiseach has called on members of the Commission to come before an Oireachtas committee to answer questions about their work, something Ms Daly has previously refused to do.

Campaigner and Tuam Historian Catherine Corless says it was pointless doing the report if testimony was going to be omitted.

