Galway Bay FM

12 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Catherine Connolly tells Taoiseach to stop talking “gobbledygook” over housing crisis

Share story:
Catherine Connolly tells Taoiseach to stop talking “gobbledygook” over housing crisis

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has told Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to stop talking “gobbledygook” over the housing crisis.

She was speaking in the Dáil, where she outlined the extremely low level of social and affordable housing being built by Galway City and County Council.

This, she claimed, is because successive Government’s have continued to significantly underfund both local authorities.

Deputy Connolly also pointed out there are no properties within HAP limits – and criticised the lack of a masterplan for the development of major lands within Galway City.

And she wasn’t convinced by Leo Varadkar’s response on what the Government is doing to tackle the housing crisis.

Share story:

Councillors critical of explanation for removal of Shannon Oaks Hotel from derelict buildings register

Local councillors were left baffled this week when they heard why the Shannon Oaks Hotel in Portumna was removed from the derelict buildings register. Gal...

City Council meetings to return to City Hall after €200K spend on hotel function rooms

From next month, City Councillors will hold their monthly meetings at City Hall – after a spend of more than €200 thousand on hotel function rooms...

University of Galway to lead research project into rare breast cancer

University of Galway is to lead an international research project into treating triple negative breast cancer. The diagnosis affects around 10 to 15 per c...

Future contractor for Athlone to Galway greenway warned to take heed of An Bord Pleanala decision

A warning is being sent to the future contractor of the Athlone to Galway greenway in relation to special areas of conservation. RPS, the original tender ...