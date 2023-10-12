Catherine Connolly tells Taoiseach to stop talking “gobbledygook” over housing crisis

Share story:

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has told Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to stop talking “gobbledygook” over the housing crisis.

She was speaking in the Dáil, where she outlined the extremely low level of social and affordable housing being built by Galway City and County Council.

This, she claimed, is because successive Government’s have continued to significantly underfund both local authorities.

Deputy Connolly also pointed out there are no properties within HAP limits – and criticised the lack of a masterplan for the development of major lands within Galway City.

And she wasn’t convinced by Leo Varadkar’s response on what the Government is doing to tackle the housing crisis.