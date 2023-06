Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has taken aim at the Government over it’s “two tier” approach to asylum seekers and refugees.

She says 23 years after the introduction of direct provision, we are distinguishing between those of colour and those who come from non-Ukrainian countries.

Deputy Connolly claimed the EU has deliberately created a distinction that leads to hatred.

Speaking in the Dáil, she said Ireland’s asylum system falls far short.