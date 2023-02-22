Catherine Connolly slams Government over “continuous disaster” of housing policy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government is heading for continuous disaster through the way it’s constantly fiddling with the housing and rental markets.

That’s according to Galway West TD Catherine Connolly, who says the Government is keeping prices artificially high through the various schemes introduced.

She also criticised an emergency housing task force set up in Galway in 2019 – pointing out that reports for 2021 and 2022 haven’t even been published.

She demanded to know why the Government is failing to pursue the obvious solution – the use of public land for public housing.