Catherine Connolly slams Government over “cherry picking” facts on housing crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has hit out at the Government’s alleged “cherry picking” of facts over the housing crisis.

Speaking in the Dáil, she chastised Housing Minister Darragh O’ Brien for “boasting” about a range of schemes introduced in recent years.

She said most of them have proved ineffective, while others have made the problem even worse.

Deputy Connolly said at the end of the day Government policy has led to the current situation and it must be acknowledged.