Galway Bay FM

28 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Catherine Connolly slams ‘deliberately confusing’ reports into spinal surgeries at Temple Street

Share story:
Catherine Connolly slams ‘deliberately confusing’ reports into spinal surgeries at Temple Street

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Catherine Connolly is slamming reports into the spinal surgery controversy at Temple Street Hospital.

Speaking in the Dáil, she said she’s fully read two internal reports and one external report carried out by Boston Children’s Hospital.

She identified serious issues with all three reports, including an alleged lack of thorough analysis and timelines.

And Deputy Connolly said all three reports do have one thing in common.

Share story:

Minister O’Gorman appoints Advisory Board to the Director of Authorised Intervention Tuam

Galway Bay FM newsroom-Minister Roderick O’Gorman has appointed the Advisory Board to the Director of Authorised Intervention Tuam and it includes Mothe...

Galway RNLI volunteer crew presented with long service awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Seven members of the Galway RNLI crew have been presented with long service awards Each time the crew members respond to th...

Claims people of Oranmore being "treated with contempt" over stalled Primary Care Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The people of Oranmore are being “treated with contempt” over stalled plans for a Primary Care Centre for the v...

University of Galway launches fourth annual national survey on remote working

Galway Bay fm newsroom- The fourth annual national survey for employees to share experiences around remote and hybrid work has been launched by University...