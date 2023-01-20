Catherine Connolly says successive Governments have failed to address political standards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Catherine Connolly says successive Governments have completely failed to establish greater oversight of political standards.

It comes amid ongoing controversy around Minister Paschal Donohue and expenses related to his 2016 General Election campaign.

Deputy Connolly said there’s been a number of tribunals in the past that have cost the taxpayer an absolute fortune.

And she said years – and hundreds of millions of euro – later, we’re still not where we need to be, with regards oversight of political standards.