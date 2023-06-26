Catherine Connolly says Ireland has “long way” to go on true LGBT+ equality

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Catherine Connolly says we still have a long way to go as a country to ensure full equality for members of the LGBT+ community.

Speaking during a Dáil debate, she said there’s still an environment of “othering” people who are different and treating them in a discriminatory way.

She acknowledged that the Government is currently advancing a range of legislation to ensure greater protection.

That includes legislation to ban conversion therapy, which is currently legal.

Deputy Connolly said the practice should be absolutely “repugnant” to any civilised person.