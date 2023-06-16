Catherine Connolly says debates on healthcare like “groundhog day”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Debates around healthcare in Ireland feel like “groundhog day” because the system is still in a complete shambles after years of promises.

That’s according to Galway West TD Catherine Connolly.

She says Sláintecare – the planned reform of the health system – was developed as an answer to the overcrowding and waiting lists crises.

But she argues that hasn’t happened and we’re still in a complete and utter mess.

Deputy Connolly feels a completely abnormal and unacceptable situation is being normalised.