Catherine Connolly raises concerns over Land Development Agency

Galway Bay fm newsroom –Galway West TD Catherine Connolly is raising concerns over the workings of the Land Development Agency.

The LDA was set-up in 2018 to co-ordinate land in public control to provide affordable and social homes.

But Deputy Connolly says despite being setup four years ago, a promised audit of lands has still not been completed.

She says it’s important that we have a list of lands and that we ensure they are developed correctly.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Connolly told Housing Minister Darragh O Brien she has serious concerns about the potential re-zoning of recreational land – including in Galway.

