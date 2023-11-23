Galway Bay FM

23 November 2023

Catherine Connolly hits out at Tánaiste over plans to scrap triple lock system

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has hit out at Tánaiste Micheal Martin over plans to scrap Ireland’s triple lock system.

The system means that Government, Dáil and UN approval are all needed for Irish troops to be deployed overseas.

But it’s argued that the system means the five permanent members of the security council have the ability to block our soverign decision to deploy peacekeeping forces.

But Deputy Connolly accused the Government of misleading people during recent discussions on defence and neutrality.

And she argued that Tanaiste and Defence Minister, Micheal Martin, should be considering his position.

