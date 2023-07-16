Catherine Connolly criticises calculated move towards increased militarisation of EU

Catherine Connolly has renewed her criticism of an alleged calculated push towards an increasingly militarised EU.

She referenced recent comments by President Michael D. Higgins, who warned Ireland is “drifting” towards NATO.

But Galway West Deputy Connolly said she would find the word “choreographed” more appropriate.

She argued this is not a direct result of the war in Ukraine as it commonly stated, because it’s been going on long before that conflict erupted.

Deputy Connolly told the Dáil that attacks on our neutrality are not accidental, but part of a strategy.